New York Mets

WFAN
Mets Stun Marlins, Hit Back-To-Back Homers In 9th To Win 4-3

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 3m

Michael Conforto and Todd Frazier hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning as New York stunned the Marlins 4-3.

