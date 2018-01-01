New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
201809131334488576756

David Wright to make likely final start for Mets on Sept. 29

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 1m

New York Mets captain David Wright will return for the team's final homestand, making what will probably be his last appearance as a big leaguer. The Mets said that they plan to activate Wright when they return to Citi Field on Sept. 25 against Atlanta...

