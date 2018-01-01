New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

David Wright to Return to Mets Lineup on Sept. 29 for Likely Last Homestand of Career

by: Sports Illustrated Yahoo Sports 10m

David Wright is ready for a return to the Mets lineup. After missing the last year-and-a-half with a rash of injuries, the Mets announced Wright will be back at Citi Field for the Mets' final homestand of the season beginning on Sept. 25, suiting up at...

Tweets