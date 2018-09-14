New York Mets

Todd Frazier hits walk-off HR in Mets' doubleheader sweep over Marlins

by: Sean Farrell, North Jersey Record North Jersey 27s

After Michael Conforto homered to tie the game, Todd Frazier went yard in the next at-bat for a Mets walk-off win over the Marlins in Game 1.

