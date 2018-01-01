New York Mets

Watch: David Wright's Tearful Press Conference Announcing Possible Final Mets Series

David Wright will be activated for the Mets' final homestand starting Sept. 25 and will suit up to play third base on Sept. 29. During a press conference on Thursday, Wright announced that it will likely be the last series of his career.

