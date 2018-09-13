New York Mets
Sterling or Scully: Mets announcer ruins walk off with unnecessary mention of wall
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
OK I need to shake off the David Wright blues, so I’m gonna jump in the pool and do my Best Gary’s Balls thing. Gare man, this is clearly gone. Why are you mentioning the wall? Call these like you did Rosario. .@mconforto8 + @FlavaFraz21 = 2 Home Runs..
