New York Mets

WATCH: Miguel Rojas smacks a 2-run homer against the Mets

FOX Sports

Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas launches a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning to put the Marlins on the board 2-0 against the New York Mets, in Game 2 of the doubleheader on Thursday.

