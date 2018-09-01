New York Mets

Don Mattingly on the doubleheader sweep to Mets

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 3m

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down the doubleheader Thursday, and the last game of the Marlins-Mets series, discussing the Marlins’ routine, bullpen and offensive plays.

