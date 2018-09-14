New York Mets
David Wright’s retirement unlikely to include these jobs
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
David Wright appears in no hurry to chart a post-baseball career after his Citi Field finale. Though the Mets captain will certainly have plenty of options following his final game later this month,
