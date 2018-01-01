New York Mets

Frazier hits walk-off homer, Mets win 2 over Marlins

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 8m

On the day that Mets captain David Wright announced he'll return to play his last big league game during New York's final homestand, Todd Frazier did his fellow third baseman proud. Michael Conforto and Frazier hit back-to-back homers with two outs in...

