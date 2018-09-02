New York Mets
Tossing a Baseball to Fans Isn’t So Simple Anymore. Some Players Like That.
by: JOE LEMIRE — NY Times 2m
Longer protective netting has made it hard for players to flip souvenirs to chosen fans. Now they often throw a ball over the net and up for grabs, which removes the stress of picking a recipient.
-
Hey @mets, you should all wear orange undershirts for David Wright on September 29
-
I'm truly sad about David Wright, Captain of the New York Mets
-
Sterling or Scully: Mets announcer ruins walk off with unnecessary mention of wall
-
Where would you rank David Wright? #LGM
-
David Wright hasn't played baseball since May 27, 2016. Soon, he'll be the Mets' starting third baseman:
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: hurting from the Wright news
