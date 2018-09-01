New York Mets

MLB rumors: Dodgers' Manny Machado or Nationals' Bryce Harper? MLB execs say who gets the bigger contract

by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado and Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper will be free agents after the 2018 MLB season. Both players could command contracts in excess of $300 million from deep-pocketed teams like the New York Yankees..

