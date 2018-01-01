New York Mets

Sporting News
Wright-david-usnews-091418-ftr-getty_v6vphcrf5lte1jjparve9x0qr

David Wright retirement: Mets teammates discuss 3B’s final game

by: E.Jay Zarett Sporting News 2m

Wright announced Thursday he'd be activated for the Mets’ final homestand and start during their game Sept. 29 before retiring.

Tweets