New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Todd Frazier walked off -- directly into home plate umpire
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Mets third baseman Todd Frazier rounded third base Thursday at Citi Field after hitting a walk-off homer and found a strange obstacle in his way at home plate -- the umpire.
Tweets
-
RT @FTLO_Baseball: @mikemayerMMO When an OF lays out like that on an empty bed of grass you go, "wow, great catch". Doing it like that… https://t.co/R0bXG9uob0Blogger / Podcaster
-
The last time the Mets beat the Red Sox in Fenway it was because of the great Omir Santos. https://t.co/U5RvIpuDT9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @fsnorth: .@Twins great and 1987 World Series MVP Frank Viola on Jake Odorizzi's performance last nightMinors
-
David Wright is an amazing human being. This is just one person's story. These things really matter. Greatest Mets…I’m gunna make a thread of all of the things David Wright has done for me—a nobody, just another face in the crowd—… https://t.co/sfR10YBxuoBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HESilf: WHAT JUST HAPPENEDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @LemireJoe: And now for something completely different: I contributed a (tech-free) baseball story to the New York Times on pla… https://t.co/YKOksr1bpaBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets