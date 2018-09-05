New York Mets
“I hope it’s a waterfall”: Mets announcer Josh Lewin wants to open the floodgates on mental health awareness – The Athletic
by: Tim Britton — The Athletic 49s
Inspired by the stories of several professional athletes who struggle with mental health issues, Mets announcer Josh Lewin created a community to help others in similar situations feel less alone.
