Red Sox scratch Velazquez from start vs. Mets, Cuevas gets the call

12m

Red Sox right-hander Hector Velazquez has been scratched from his scheduled start tonight against the Mets at Fenway Park with an illness and another right-hander, William Cuevas, will make the start, the team announced.

