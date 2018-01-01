New York Mets
Red Sox scratch Velazquez from start vs. Mets, Cuevas gets the call
by: NBC Sports Boston — Yahoo Sports 12m
Red Sox right-hander Hector Velazquez has been scratched from his scheduled start tonight against the Mets at Fenway Park with an illness and another right-hander, William Cuevas, will make the start, the team announced.
