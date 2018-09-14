New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-14-at-3.08.28-pm

Mets Vintage Circle Snapback Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

LIDS just announced these (like three minutes ago) which is good because it’s a sloooooowwwww day and I need something to post.  Why the heck did the Cubs move Harvey Day to Harvey Night….that coulda moved the numbers.  (I know why – Nats made the Cubs...

Tweets