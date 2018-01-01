New York Mets
David Wright Will Come Back To The Mets, And Then He'll Get To Leave
by: David Roth — Deadspin 6m
On Tuesday—before a 5-3 Mets loss to the Marlins, in which Jacob deGrom broke a 108-year-old MLB record by allowing two or fewer runs in his 26th straight start and also saw his record drop to 8-9 on the season—David Wright took a meeting with his team’s.
