New York Mets

North Jersey
Bff0f206-b8b0-41cc-80cd-479ff7c36a43-20180913_jel_bm3_043

David Wright could pinch hit several times for the Mets before his final start

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 2m

David Wright may play before the final start of his career on Sept. 29 at home for the Mets.

Tweets