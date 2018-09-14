New York Mets
Wright to pinch-hit before Sept. 29 send-off
MLB: Mets
BOSTON -- While the Mets are planning a grand send-off for David Wright on Sept. 29 at Citi Field, that will not be the only time he appears in a game this month. Manager Mickey Callaway said Friday that he expects to use Wright "at least a couple" times.
