New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Wright to pinch-hit before Sept. 29 send-off

by: N/A MLB: Mets 10s

BOSTON -- While the Mets are planning a grand send-off for David Wright on Sept. 29 at Citi Field, that will not be the only time he appears in a game this month. Manager Mickey Callaway said Friday that he expects to use Wright "at least a couple" times.

Tweets