New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mickey Callaway says he'll try to get David Wright some pinch hit at-bats before his start | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 14, 2018 8:04 PM Newsday 1m

But that will be tricky because it takes so long for the Mets captain to get ready.

Tweets