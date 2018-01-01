New York Mets

Report: MLB looking into umpire's bizarre interference in Mets celebration

MLB wants to know why umpire Tom Hallion stood over home plate while the New York Mets tried to celebrate Todd Frazier&apos;s walk-off home run.

