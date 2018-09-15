New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard silences Red Sox while Mets light up Boston pitchers

by: Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record North Jersey 4m

Noah Syndergaard threw seven scoreless innings and the Mets hit four homers in an 8-0 win over the Red Sox

