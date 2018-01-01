New York Mets
Mets cruise to 8-0 shutout victory over Red Sox
Noah Syndergaard pitched seven scoreless frames and the Mets hit four home runs en route to an 8-0 victory over the Red Sox on Friday in the first of three games at Fenway Park.
