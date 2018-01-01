New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
B9f090c2a9bcc87c2321c5cbddc8fb02

Highlights of the Red Sox' 8-0 loss to the Mets

by: NBC Sports Boston Yahoo Sports 9m

Noah Syndergaard pitched seven strong innings of three-hit ball and the Mets hit four homers on Friday night to snap Boston's four-game winning streak.

Tweets