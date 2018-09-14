New York Mets

The New York Times
Mets 8, Red Sox 0: With a Noah Syndergaard Shutout, the Mets Halt a Red Sox Streak

by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS NY Times 6m

Syndergaard (12-3) struck out six batters and walked three, leading the Mets to their fourth straight victory and the sixth in their last seven games.

