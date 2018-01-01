New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

Boston's Porcello looks to right himself vs. Mets

by: STATS/TSX Yahoo Sports 8m

Rick Porcello will be counted on to be one of the Boston Red Sox starters in the coming postseason. Porcello, who faces the New York Mets in the second game of a three-game interleague series Saturday at Fenway Park, is 16-7 with a 4.27 ERA on the season.

Tweets