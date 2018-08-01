New York Mets

Mets Merized
Noah-syndergaard-4-560x373

Syndergaard Blanks Sox for Seven, Drops ERA to 3.26

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 6m

Heading into Friday night's matchup at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox were, by all accounts as well as per their MLB-leading .791 OPS, the most offensively prolific team in the major leagues.

Tweets