by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Uh oh the Mets played in Boston where there is a giant wall….and you know Gare likes to mention walls, often for no reason. (Known as Trackwalling) How would he handle it? .@Amed_Rosario VS The Green Monster. Winner: @Amed_Rosario ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6iUx