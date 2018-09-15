New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11244798

Jay Bruce Has Looked Better Since Coming Back From The Disabled List

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 8m

One of the big questions the New York Mets want to answer this month is how Jay Bruce will fit on their team going forward. Bruce came back over the winter on a three year, $39 million contract to …

Tweets