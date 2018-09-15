New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-15-at-9.02.47-am

Uh oh reporters are talking to Matt Harvey after the Cubs game!!! How did he do? You’ll look!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

Let’s start at the end.  Uh oh, why is Matt Harvey talking to reporters and looking sad? As I mentioned earlier, I had a party last night so I wasn’t able to live blog Harvey Day….and I am finding this morning that I am unable to scrape together as much..

Tweets