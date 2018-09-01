New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Jerry-blevins-mets-1024x684

Heyman’s Latest: Blevins, Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, Happ, Straily, Urena, Marlins

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 4m

"There's been some trade talk of late involving Mets reliever Jerry Blevins," Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman reports in his weekly &hellip;

Tweets