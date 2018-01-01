New York Mets

Deadspin
Bo6mwusde1grvr8rnekq

Disease-Carrying Vermin Still A Little Too On-The-Nose As Coincidental Mets-Adjacent Phenomenon 

by: Chris Thompson Deadspin 12m

The Red Sox, healthy, secure, surging toward the best season in franchise history, played with the toy skeleton of a rat in their dugout Friday night, mounting it on the dugout wall and putting seeds in its little mouth. Ha ha! The Mets, helpless, sick,..

Tweets