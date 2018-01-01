New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Mets Fans Completely Take Over Right Field at Fenway Park vs. Red Sox

by: Mike Chiari Bleacher Report 40s

New York Mets fans have suffered through a difficult 2018 season, but that didn't stop them from making Fenway Park in Boston their own on Saturday...

Tweets