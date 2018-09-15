New York Mets

USA Today
7061f70cae7d43db83462ec8d9cac11b

Brock Holt's pinch double lifts Red Sox over Mets 5-3

by: @usatoday USA Today 1m

Pinch-hitter Brock Holt drove a tiebreaking double off the Green Monster on the first pitch after Jackie Bradley Jr. hit one off the very top of the left-field wall, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 5-3 to lower their magic number...

Tweets