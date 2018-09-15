New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-1033894592

Red Sox Top Mets Behind Brock Holt’s Pinch-Hit Double

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 5m

Holt has five extra-base hits in 14 appearances as a pinch-hitter this season, including his second game-winning pinch-hit homer of the season Tuesday.

Tweets