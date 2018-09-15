New York Mets

North Jersey
676d02c0-41cc-44d3-80a0-1ec608dca884-metsred3

Mets expected to focus on upgrading bullpen, which blows lead in 5-3 loss to Red Sox

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 3m

The Mets bullpen wasted a two-run lead in the 5-3 loss to the Red Sox

Tweets