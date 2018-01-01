New York Mets

Mets squander lead, fall to Red Sox, 5-3

Brandon Nimmo hit his 17th home run of the season, but Paul Sewald blew the lead during a four-run fourth inning and the Mets lost to the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon, 5-3.

