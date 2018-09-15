New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Rough day in the field for the usual slick-fielding Dominic Smith | Newsday

by: Bob Herzog Special to Newsday @zogsport7 September 15, 2018 9:37 PM Newsday 7m

BOSTON — On a day when the usual slick-fielding Dominic Smith fumbled a bit on defense, the Mets’ first baseman also fumbled for the right word. “I’ve been pleased overall with my defense. So obviousl

Tweets