New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Wright given piece of Fenway scoreboard from Pedroia
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 59s
David Wright's playing career will draw to a close after the New York Mets' final series of the season, and during his team's set against the Boston Red Sox, Dustin Pedroia took the opportunity to give his retiring friend a farewell gift.Before Saturday..
Tweets
-
Get ready for deGrom vs. Sale https://t.co/sd0lmwTenYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets RHP Corey Oswalt allows no earned runs in short outing https://t.co/VvvtrtjYmEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MPhillips331: @Metstradamus The Phillies and Nationals as well as the Nola Family and Steve Harvey.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Max Scherzer's family?Does anyone other than Harold Reynolds believe Jacob deGrom isn’t the Cy Young?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Astros and Verlander a good bet https://t.co/umvjrOYV7dBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: .@DPLennon: Momentum in September isn't crucial, but #Yankees might want to start building some anyway… https://t.co/RQ8SUlIFO7Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets