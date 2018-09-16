New York Mets

Game recap September 15 – Ah, September baseball

by: Alex Rosen Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 4m

In three September appearances, Corey Oswalt has allowed seven earned runs in just 5.2 innings, spanning two starts and a relief outing. Please, please stop batting him sixth.

