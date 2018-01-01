New York Mets

Mets 360
Blank

Noah Syndergaard and the over-the-top nitpicking

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

Noah Syndergaard came up in 2015 and was pretty darn good. He was even better the following year. Prior to the 2017 season, Syndergaard decided that the way to become even better was to bulk up so …

Tweets