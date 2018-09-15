New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
No David Wright is not going to play for the Mets before David Wright Day stop your stupid click bait
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
So far I have seen articles on both Mets Blog (having an awful year) and ESPN with clickbaitty headlines about hoe David Wright COULD play for the Mets before DW Day. Look…listen….THAT IS NOT HAPPENING Do you really think there is any scenario where DW...
Tweets
-
Today's matchup between Chris Sale and Jacob deGrom is the first one in the majors in which both starters have at l… https://t.co/v93HiMTpXyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
When the Mets move their radio home from WOR-AM to WCBS-AM next season it will also mean the end of WOR’s “The Spor… https://t.co/9HZ7bSQgFMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wow did you guys know that Jacob deGrom hit a HR off of Chris Sale in college? There's apparently video of it as well.Super Fan
-
New Post: McNeil Still Adjusting, But He Simply Won’t Strikeout https://t.co/oD1ZetCY7K #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets vs. Red Sox, Sunday at 1:05 p.m. on SNY https://t.co/VKqgykFQi8Blogger / Podcaster
-
“Jeff McNeil needs to work on his defense...” #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets