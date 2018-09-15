New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-13-at-1.46.56-pm

No David Wright is not going to play for the Mets before David Wright Day stop your stupid click bait

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

So far I have seen articles on both Mets Blog (having an awful year) and ESPN with clickbaitty headlines about hoe David Wright COULD play for the Mets before DW Day. Look…listen….THAT IS NOT HAPPENING Do you really think there is any scenario where DW...

