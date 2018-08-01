New York Mets

Mets Merized
Todd-frazier-678x381

The Mets’ BABIP Problem Might Be A HR Problem

by: John Edwards Mets Merized Online 3m

Tom Verducci published an excellent piece earlier this week about what he calls, "The Mystery of Flushing". The quick and dirty of it is that the Mets have consistently run a far lower batting ave

Tweets