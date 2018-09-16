New York Mets
9/16/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m
The New York Mets (69-79) saw their four game winning streak come to an end yesterday. The Boston Red Sox (102-47) picked up a 5-3 win over the Mets to even the weekend series at a game a piece. Bo…
Jacob deGrom is the first #Mets pitcher not named Gooden or Seaver to reach 250 strikeouts in a season. Seaver did… https://t.co/Yr5R7iZtR1TV / Radio Personality
Happiness. #PatsNationBlogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom: 6th instance of a Mets P reaching 250 K Tom Seaver 3x, Dwight Gooden twiceBeat Writer / Columnist
JAKE K COUNT: ???????????Blogger / Podcaster
Clawing back. 3-2 Boston | Bottom-6Official Team Account
Two in the sixth (Flores sac fly, Conforto RBI double). Mets now trail 3-2. #ComebackTV / Radio Network
