New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets vs. Red Sox, Sunday at 1:05 p.m. on SNY
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 13m
The Mets (69-79) and Red Sox (102-47) finish their three-game series at Fenway Park on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. on SNY.
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom is the first #Mets pitcher not named Gooden or Seaver to reach 250 strikeouts in a season. Seaver did… https://t.co/Yr5R7iZtR1TV / Radio Personality
-
Happiness. #PatsNationBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom: 6th instance of a Mets P reaching 250 K Tom Seaver 3x, Dwight Gooden twiceBeat Writer / Columnist
-
JAKE K COUNT: ???????????Blogger / Podcaster
-
Clawing back. 3-2 Boston | Bottom-6Official Team Account
-
Two in the sixth (Flores sac fly, Conforto RBI double). Mets now trail 3-2. #ComebackTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets