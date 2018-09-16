New York Mets

Red Sox's Mookie Betts leaves vs. Mets with left side soreness

by: Kaelen Jones September 16, 2018 Sports Illustrated 9m

Boston outfielder Mookie Betts exited Sunday's contest against the Mets with an undisclosed injury.

Tweets