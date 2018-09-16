New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom enhances Cy Young credentials in Mets' loss to Red Sox | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 16, 2018 4:22 PM — Newsday 1m
The Mets' ace received another no-decision, allowing three runs in seven innings and striking out 12.
Tweets
-
RT @SportsCenter: Buffalo CB Vontae Davis apparently retired at halftime during the Chargers-Bills game Sunday. "He said he's not co… https://t.co/gZ2KllpjolBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Bills are now losing players, in addition to games https://t.co/B5qQuIkPHPBlogger / Podcaster
-
deGrom on facing Sale: “I like those games when you know they are going to be close, when every pitch matters. I di… https://t.co/gCUauUGCFkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
deGrom can set the MLB record for most consecutive quality starts in his next outing. He currently has 22.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom pitches near-flawless ball, but the #Mets lose to the #RedSox regardless. ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| _ ┻┳|… https://t.co/TSU7SfhdrjNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @OGTedBerg: Hey, are we talking about why minor leaguers need a union? Boy have I got the thing for you https://t.co/gWdgoOSFrDTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets