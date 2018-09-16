New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-1002944666-e1537127474308

Don Mattingly thinks September roster rules should be changed

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 4m

Marlins manager Don Mattingly is in favor of a “taxi squad” of players teams can add or remove from the 25-man roster rather than the expanded 40-man roster we’re used to in Septe…

Tweets