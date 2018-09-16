New York Mets

USA Today
Betts hurt, Red Sox beat Met 4-3 and cut magic number to 2

by: @usatoday USA Today 15m

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts left after hurting his left side making a throw to home plate during a 4-3 win over the New York Mets that cut Boston's magic number to two for a third straight AL East title

